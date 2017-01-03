Re-print of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' takes Germany by storm

Image Credits: flickr, recuerdosdepandora.

Sales of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” have soared since a special edition of the Nazi leader’s political treatise went on sale in Germany a year ago, the German publisher has said.

The book outlines Hitler’s ideology that formed the basis for Nazism and sets out his hatred of Jews, which led to the Holocaust.

The new edition is the first reprint since World War Two, released last January after a 70-year copyright on the text expired at the end of 2015.

It includes explanatory sections and some 3,500 annotations, and has sold 85,000 copies to the surprise of its publishers.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Corbyn's Labour 'too weak' to win next UK election

Corbyn’s Labour ‘too weak’ to win next UK election

World News
Comments
German Inflation Highest in 3 Years on Fuel Prices

German Inflation Highest in 3 Years on Fuel Prices

World News
Comments

India minister blames ‘Western dress’ for sex assaults

World News
Comments

Finland is Giving 2,000 Citizens a Guaranteed Income

World News
Comments

Brexit: UK’s EU Ambassador QUITS after Facing Major Backlash Over ‘gloomy’ Warnings about EU Divorce

World News
Comments

Comments