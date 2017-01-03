Re-print of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' takes Germany by storm

Sales of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” have soared since a special edition of the Nazi leader’s political treatise went on sale in Germany a year ago, the German publisher has said.

The book outlines Hitler’s ideology that formed the basis for Nazism and sets out his hatred of Jews, which led to the Holocaust.

The new edition is the first reprint since World War Two, released last January after a 70-year copyright on the text expired at the end of 2015.

It includes explanatory sections and some 3,500 annotations, and has sold 85,000 copies to the surprise of its publishers.

