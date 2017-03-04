RED ALERT-THIS IS NOT A DRILL – The Democratic Party has been seen with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak recently.

Again this is not a drill- Kislyak also visited Former Democratic President Obama’s White House 22 times between 2009 and 2016 an election year. Please ignore all common sense, this is not a drill.

Perhaps this is the way the we should approach the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Maybe then the Democratic Party behind the mass hysteria damaging President Donald Trump’s cabinet will perk up their clogged ears and listen.

Hang on to your seats America. We are experiencing the left’s pure propagandized turbulence.

Watch – “Investigate THIS: McCain’s Ties To ISIS”

