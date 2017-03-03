Red alert on US destroyer in Black Sea as Russian jets 'buzz' aggressively overhead just yards above deck

This dramatic footage shows the moment a Russian fighter jet buzzes a US destroyer in the Black Sea.

The aircraft comes within yards of the the deck on the USS Porter as it shoots overhead.

It is unclear why the jet engaged in such an aggressive manoeuvre, but Russia has recently been reasserting its strategic control over the Black Sea region.

Russia has a huge naval battle fleet stationed in Sevastopol. The Kremlin is spending a fortune beefing up the nation’s armed forces.

Putin’s forces are carrying out a gruelling Cold War exercise in freezing Arctic conditions as Russia moves to bolster its military presence in the region.

