Refugee Admissions Surge 86% Year on Year As Obama Rushes Arrivals Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

In the first 84 days of the 2017 fiscal year (October 1, 2016 – December 23, 2016), the Obama administration has accepted 25,584 refugees into the United States, according to data provided by the State Department.  Per Breitbart, compared to the same period in FY2016, that represents an 86% increase year-over-year.  And while we were expecting a large increase in refugee admittances in 2017 (see “Hillbama Administration Plans To Admit At Least 110,000 Refugees In 2017“), the ~30% increase that Secretary John Kerry estimated back in September is looking like a fairly modest increase now compared to actual numbers.

And while the new Trump administration will likely slow the rate of the new arrivals after taking office next month, the current Obama run-rate puts us on track to blow through the 20-year record high set back in 1999.

Refugees by Region

As we’ve noted before, per data from the U.S. State Department, the overwhelming majority of refugees admitted into the U.S. over the past couple of months are coming from Syria, Iraq and Somalia…

…and being resettled in Texas, California, Arizona and New York.

Refugees by State

Obviously, Trump has been fairly clear about is intention to “suspend immigration from areas in the world where there is proven history of terrorism against U.S.” which likely was a stance that helped him win the presidency in November.

But, Obama doesn’t seem to care about any of that…nothing like completely ignoring the will of the American people to pursue your own agenda.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Drexel University Denounces Professor Who Wished For White Genocide

Drexel University Denounces Professor Who Wished For White Genocide

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Hate Hoax: Man Writes 'N–gger Lovers' on His Own Home

Texas Hate Hoax: Man Writes ‘N–gger Lovers’ on His Own Home

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Fumes After Conservative Media ‘Appropriated’ Fake News, Turned It Against MSM

U.S. News
Comments

BREAKING: Obama Bans Free Speech In The Dead of Night

U.S. News
Comments

White Communist Professor Advocates White Genocide

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments