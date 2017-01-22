Reince Priebus: Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘bitter’ he Wasn’t Retained by President Trump

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus chalked up the apparent rift between President Trump and the intelligence community to the fact that former CIA director John Brennan is “bitter” he wasn’t retained.

“I find the whole thing despicable,” Mr. Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think that it’s unprofessional, I think perhaps he’s bitter — you know, he was replaced the day before, he was not asked to hold over like [former director of national intelligence James] Clapper was. I don’t know what’s in his head.”

He said Mr. Brennan has “a lot of things that he should answer for” with regard to a leaked dossier containing unsubstantiated and embarrassing allegations against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Brennan on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump for delivering an upbeat speech in front of the CIA’s Memorial Wall.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Obama Outlaws More Light Bulbs On His Way Out The Door

Obama Outlaws More Light Bulbs On His Way Out The Door

Government
Comments
Obama Drops 1,500 Pages Of Regulations On Final Day

Obama Drops 1,500 Pages Of Regulations On Final Day

Government
Comments

CIA Unveils New Rules for Collecting Information on Americans

Government
Comments

Obama’s Pardon of Gen. James Cartwright Is A New Twist In The War On Leaks

Government
Comments

Bernie Sanders Lectures Ex-SEAL Team 6 Member For Criticizing VA

Government
Comments

Comments