Reince Priebus: Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘bitter’ he Wasn’t Retained by President Trump

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus chalked up the apparent rift between President Trump and the intelligence community to the fact that former CIA director John Brennan is “bitter” he wasn’t retained.

“I find the whole thing despicable,” Mr. Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think that it’s unprofessional, I think perhaps he’s bitter — you know, he was replaced the day before, he was not asked to hold over like [former director of national intelligence James] Clapper was. I don’t know what’s in his head.”

He said Mr. Brennan has “a lot of things that he should answer for” with regard to a leaked dossier containing unsubstantiated and embarrassing allegations against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Brennan on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump for delivering an upbeat speech in front of the CIA’s Memorial Wall.

Read more