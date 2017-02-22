Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump's Cabinet is 'a bunch of scumbags'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) spoke grimly of Donald Trump’s presidential cabinet Tuesday, referring to them as a group of “scumbags.”

“The American people had better understand what’s going on,” Waters said during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“This is a bunch of scumbags – that’s what they are – who are all organized around making money.”

Waters said Secretary of State and former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson is part of the “Kremlin Klan,” and claimed they have an immense affection for money, oil and gas.

The Democrat congresswoman made her remarks after watching a clip of Reince Priebus discussing ongoing investigations into Russia’s alleged meddling of the presidential election and possible Trump ties to Russia.

Priebus “has been trying to clean up for Donald Trump for far too long,” and “his time is going to run out,” Waters told MSNBC. “He can’t continue to try to defend this president…”

Waters believes the Russians hacked into the elections to “make sure that Donald Trump got elected.”

“The Kremlin Klan needs the president to get sanctions lifted,” the House rep theorized.

“I tell you this — Tillerson is there to get those sanctions lifted.”

Earlier this month Waters suffered an embarrassing Aleppo moment during a statement before fellow congressmen and reporters where she called for Trump’s impeachment.

She is the U.S. Rep. for California’s 43rd Congressional District.

