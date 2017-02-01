Report: al-Qaeda Militants Tipped Off Ahead Of Trump’s First SEAL Raid

On Sunday a Navy SEAL raid in Yemen resulted in the death of U.S. commando William “Ryan” Owens, as well as the injury of three others during a firefight with al-Qaeda militants.

The raid was Trump’s first authorized counterterrorism operation, but was planned for months by the Obama administration.

The New York Times reported, “Obama administration aides had deliberated extensively over the proposed operation, weighing the value of any information that might be recovered against the risk to the Special Operations forces plunging into hostile territory.”

However, a source later told ABC News that “Al-Qaeda fighters seemed ready for Sunday’s deadly Navy SEAL raid in Yemen.”

The source also claimed, “it was clear that the AQAP fighters in the compound knew the Americans were coming and engaged them with heavy weapons.”

Given the Obama administration’s extensive knowledge of the operation and the source’s claim, could they be responsible for tipping off the militants in order to botch Trump’s first military raid?

The Obama administration has been involved in similar controversies in the past, such as one incident in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2006 when a Chinook helicopter was shot down.

Charlie Strange, the father of late SEAL Team Six member Michael Strange who died in the helicopter attack, is still searching for the truth surrounding his son’s death.

Strange believes Michael’s death, along with the death of 30 other servicemen, may have been an inside job.

For more information on the mysterious death of Strange and his SEAL brothers see our exclusive reports below.











