Report: Californians Make Up Largest Group of New Texans

A new report proved true what many Texans have been saying for years: Californians are moving to Texas by the masses.

According to a report by the Texas Association of Realtors, in 2015, Texas had 107,689 more people moving to the state than out of it.

The largest amount of new Texans came from California (65,546) with Florida (33,670) tagging behind. Louisiana (31,044), New York (26,287) and Oklahoma (25,555) also made the list respectively.

Austin, however, isn’t the top Texas destination for potential movers. Most opt for Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (117,982) followed by Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland (101,604). The Austin-Round Rock area marked in at 46,598 people, the report shows.

