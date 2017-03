The Washington Post, Amazon, and the CIA. The Post’s new owner, Jeff Bezos, is the founder and CEO of Amazon — a company which recently landed a $600 million contract with the CIA.

But the Post’s articles about the CIA are not disclosing that the newspaper’s sole owner is also the main owner of CIA business partner Amazon.

Darrin McBreen and Jon Rappoport (NoMoreFakeNews.com) reporting.

