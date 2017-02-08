Report: CNN Caught Handing Out Questions at Cruz-Sanders Debate

CNN was caught handing out an apparently edited question to a member of the audience “clarifying” what to ask Ted Cruz during the debate Tuesday night with Bernie Sanders about the future of Obamacare.

The question, read by Carol Hardaway is as follows:

“I have multiple sclerosis but could not afford insurance – without the treatment or medications I need, I had problems with walking, with my speech, and my vision. When the affordable care act was passed I moved from our home state of Texas because they refused to expand Medicaid to Maryland and within 2 weeks I started receiving treatments through Medicaid and am now well enough to work as a substitute teacher.”

“Senator Cruz, can you promise me that you and the Republican leaders in congress will have – actually have a replacement plan in place for people like me who depend on their Medicaid? In other words, I like my coverage, can I keep it?”

The email is from a Gmail account, with the subject line “Your Question,” as the picture shows.

This isn’t the first time CNN has been caught “managing” questions from the audience.

Just last October, WikiLeaks revealed that CNN commentator and former chair of the DNC Donna Brazile funneled questions to Hillary Clinton ahead of a major Democratic primary debate. She was fired as DNC chair and let go as commentator shortly after the revelations came to light.

A month later, WikiLeaks again revealed that CNN was caught asking the DNC to prepare questions for Wolf Blitzer’s interview with then-candidate Donald Trump

“Wolf Blitzer is interviewing Trump on Tues ahead of his foreign policy address on Wed,” wrote the DNC’s Lauren Dillon to fellow Democrats. “Please send me thoughts by 10:30 AM tomorrow. Thanks!”

Now that CNN is understood to be the fake news network, it’s surprising that they’re still digging their own grave by continuing to brazenly peddle fake narratives.