Report: Convicted Terrorist Organizing Next Women’s March

A convicted terrorist is reportedly among the organizers of another upcoming women’s march called the “Day Without a Woman.”

Rasmea Yousef Odeh once called for women worldwide to join them in a “new wave of militant feminist struggle,” in a co-authored letter published by the Guardian, and now she’s apparently planning a march set for March 8.

“The idea is to mobilize women, including trans women, and all who support them in an international day of struggle – a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, and squares, abstaining from domestic care and sex work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions,” she wrote.

Odeh, a Palestinian native, was convicted for her role in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students in an Israeli supermarket in 1969, reports the New York Post.

Odeh spent 10 years in prison but then became a U.S. citizen in 2004 after lying about her terrorist past.

She was then convicted of immigration fraud in 2014, and is scheduled for a new trial this spring after Odeh claimed “PTSD” caused her to lie on her application.

Another organizer and co-author worth noting is Stalinist professor and Black Panther supporter Angela Davis, who faced charges in 1972 after several guns she bought were used to kill a judge in a courtroom shootout.

The protest organizers have set March 8th as the day for women to “strike, walk out, march and demonstrate” to push the new “feminism for the 99%, a grassroots, anti-capitalist feminism.”

The last Women’s March, which took place the day after President Trump was sworn in, hosted numerous guests and organizers with dubious backgrounds, including Hamas financier Linda Sarsour, torturer and murderer Donna Hylton and black magic diva Madonna.

The march billed itself as a “women’s liberation” movement, but as we covered, the “Women’s March on Washington” was actually cover to perpetuate more anti-Trump sentiment. This strike will likely be no different.