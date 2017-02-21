Report Explains Financial Cost of Illegal Immigrants for American Taxpayers

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

A new study from the Center for Immigration Studies reports that a border wall could save U.S. taxpayers $64 million over the next decade. The author of the report, director of research Steven Camarota, joined Cheryl Casone of Fox Business on Friday to discuss the costs associated with illegal immigrants.

“We do have a pretty good idea based on a variety of sources of the likely education level of illegal immigrants and there is already an existing body of research that estimates the fiscal impact of illegal immigrants by education or immigrants in general,” Camerota began.

“The National Academy of Sciences just did a study last year on how much immigrants pay in taxes and use in services by education,” he said. “Once you know the education level of illegal immigrants and then you plug it in and you can come up with an estimate.”

Casone asked Camarota to further explain how the cost of an illegal immigrant accumulates.

