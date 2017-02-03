Report: Germans Buying Illegal Guns to Protect Themselves From Migrant Attacks

Hundreds of Germans have purchased illegal guns from a website called “Migrants fright” in a bid to protect themselves against escalating attacks from newly arrived “refugees”.

“Do you want your town to become a lawless arena for asylum seekers? Think you need to protect your women?” asks a promo ad for the website, which has since been shut down.

The German branch of left-wing website VICE.com managed to obtain a customer list from the website before dispatching journalists to make home visits in an effort to shame individuals who purchased guns and ammunition and had them delivered by DHL.

The men responsible for the website subsequently claimed that it was legal because it was based in Hungary, where gun laws are less strict. German laws state that all weapons have to be registered and pre-approved by authorities.

Customers came from all different socio-economic backgrounds and cited fear of migrant attacks as their reason for buying the weapons.

“People from other countries, of course, have different ideas about how to behave in society. Uncontrolled immigration is a problem, we need a 180-degree u-turn,” said a doctor from Munich who purchased firearms via the website.

Demand for weapons has surged in Germany since the 2015 mass sex attacks in Cologne committed predominantly by Moroccan migrants in addition to several high profile terrorist incidents, culminating in December’s atrocity when a Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck through a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 56.

Figures released in May last year showed that the number of people who applied for small weapons licenses in Bavaria over the first three months of 2016 was already double the number for the whole of 2015.

