Report: ‘Grassroots’ Organization Offers $2.5k to Protest Trump Inauguration

A private protest organization is allegedly offering $2,500 to participants who’d like to help disrupt the inauguration of the 45th US president, Donald J. Trump.

A group called Demand Protest has created several online job postings targeting Democrat areas of the country “seeking operatives to help send a strong message at upcoming inauguration protests.”

“You were going to take action anyways, why not do so with us!” say several job listings in different parts of the country, under the headline, “Get paid fighting against Trump!”

According to postings, “grassroots” protest operatives are handsomely rewarded for their participation, with insurance benefits and travel expenses being provided.

“As a Demand Protest operative you will receive a monthly retainer of $2,500 on top of our standard per-event pay of $50/hr, as long as you participate in at least 6 events a year. We are extremely flexible and can work with almost any existing work schedule. Full-time operatives receive health, vision and dental insurance for families, flexible vacations, and paid trainings. Travel expenses are always paid.”

Here are just a few cities where job postings have popped up on Backpage.com:

San Diego, CA

Tulsa, OK

Phoenix, AZ

El Paso, TX

It’s unclear if the DemandProtest.com website is actually legitimate. The site appears to be relatively new, with WhoIs results showing it was created on 2016-12-02, nearly a month after Trump’s election.

“We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages,” the DemandProtest.com website claims. “With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.”

An undercover video released by independent media outlet Project Veritas Monday also claims to have caught a leftist group plotting disruptions for various inauguration events.

“The DC Anti-fascist Coalition plotting to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for January 19,” Project Veritas’ latest video states.

On Monday Infowars also reported the existence of leaked audio from the far-left protest group #DisruptJ20 who are similarly planning to stir chaos this week, with activists plotting to “stop people from being able to access the inauguration.”

Last November, a fake news story was circulated claiming that a man was paid $3,500 to protest at a Donald Trump rally.

Demand Protest did not return a request for comment at time of publication.

Watch: The Plan To Inaugurate Chaos

