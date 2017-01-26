Report: Melania Trump Is Preparing To Fight Back Against Attacks From The Left

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

Melania Trump is reportedly preparing to fight back against her critics on the left.

According to Page Six, the first lady “has had enough of left-leaning stars taking cheap shots at her and her son Barron,” so she is assembling a team of staffers that will help her manage attacks on her family.

She is working with a Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer to select a chief of staff, a communications chief and a social secretary.

Since Donald Trump was inaugurated last Friday, there have been multiple criticisms against Melania and her 10-year-old son.

Comedian Chelsea Handler said she refused to interview Melania because she “can barely speak English,” and a “Saturday Night Live” writer tweeted that Barron Trump would be “this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

