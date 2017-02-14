Report: North Korea Assassinates Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother in Malaysia

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half-brother was assassinated in Malaysia, the government reported.

Kim Jong Nam, whose father was the late dictator Kim Jong Il, was killed on Monday at the Kuala Lumpar airport after two female “agents” attacked him with “poisoned needles.”

He was confirmed dead after being taken to the city hospital.

The suspects fled the scene, but Malaysian police suspect that North Korea is behind the killing, reports South Korean media Yonhap.

The oldest half-brother of the North Korean dictator was once considered an heir to their father, but that all changed after he was arrested in Tokyo for using a fake passport in May 2001 trying to get to Disneyland.

This marks the highest-profile killing under Kim Jong Un’s regime since the execution of Jang Song Thaek in 2013, the once-influential uncle of the current leader.

If Kim Jong Un was indeed responsible for his brother’s death, “it means Kim Jong Un has absolute control over every nook and cranny of the North Koran system,” said Youngshik Bong, a North Korean expert at Yonsei University in Seoul.

“This is the final touch in consolidating power. We must now pay more attention to him for there are no other checks and balances.”

In a calculated move to test President Trump, Pyongyang unexpectedly test fired medium-range ballistic missiles on Sunday in a violation of international rules.

Trump, who was hosting the Japanese Prime Minster Abe at Mar-a-Lago at the time, responded by saying that the US supports its “great ally” Tokyo.

“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%,” Trump said.