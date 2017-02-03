Report: Obama Administration Issued Over $890 Billion in Regulations

Former President Barack Obama pushed more that $890 billion in regulations during his presidency, according to a new study by the American Action Forum.

The figure includes $24 billion worth of midnight regulations that the Obama administration passed in its final three weeks before President Trump entered the White House. Obama issued more midnight regulatory costs during his lame-duck period, $21.7 billion, than any president in history.

“The costs of these $890 billion in burdens must be borne by someone and it is the American people who inevitably end up paying for these rules in some form,” said the report, authored by AAF regulatory policy director Sam Batkins.

Over one-third of the Obama era regulations came from the Environmental Protection Agency, the study found, noting that the Departments of Energy and Health and Human Services also issued large percentages of the $890 billion total.

Read more