Report: Obama Threatened Putin With WAR Over Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory

Take this one with a pinch of salt, because it comes from the fake mainstream media, but NBC reported earlier this week that outgoing president Obama actually used an emergency communications system to tell Russian leader Vladimir Putin that if he interfered with US elections, it could lead to armed conflict.

NBC reports that one of Obama’s senior advisors had urged the president to actually threaten Russia with war in the weeks leading up to the election.

While the report contends that Obama opted not to speak in such black and white terms, it still claims that the president used the so called ‘red phone’ emergency communication system to send a secure message to Putin warning that there would be grounds for ‘armed conflict’, if he was found to have attempted to influence the election.

According to the report, which cites “senior U.S. officials,” part of the the message read:

“International law, including the law for armed conflict, applies to actions in cyberspace. We will hold Russia to those standards.”

The officials stated that it marked the first time that Obama had used the ‘red phone,’ a system which actually sends an encrypted email relating to cybersecurity issues.

It is this communication that Obama may have been referring to when he said in a press conference last week that he had ‘direct contact’ with Vladimir Putin.

“This action was part of our ongoing, rigorous efforts to press the Russian government to halt the actions of those responsible for these cyber attacks.” a White House official told NBC.

The report adds the following quote from an unnamed official:

Did the message work? “Look at the results,” said an Obama administration official. “There was nothing done on Election Day, so it must have worked.”

The notion being that Putin did not attempt to literally manipulate the numbers to throw the election.

According to some intelligence officials, NBC contends, the warning of armed conflict didn’t go far enough:

A senior intelligence official told NBC News the message ultimately sent to the Russians was “muddled” — with no bright line laid down and no clear warning given about the consequences. The Russian response, said the official, was non-committal.

As Infowars reported last week, Obama publicly threatened to ‘take action’ against Russia and Putin over what he and the CIA contends is unquestionable evidence that the nation hacked Democratic party emails and leaked them in an effort to get Donald Trump elected.

“I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action,” Obama said. “And we will — at a time and place of our own choosing.”

The president continued “Some of it may be explicit and publicized. Some of it may not be. But Mr. Putin is aware of my feelings about this because I spoke to him directly about it.”