Report: Priebus Next to Go as Trump Strikes Back Over Flynn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The purge of Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn engineered by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, formally the head of the Republican National Committee in Washington, is the “Pearl Harbor” for Trump loyalists – a devastating attack that determines for Trump supporters that Priebus, an elite GOP Washington insider, must go.

The concern among Trump loyalists is that now that Priebus has succeeded in getting rid of Flynn, his next targets will be Trump top advisors Steve Miller, Steve Bannon, and Kellyanne Conway – all of whom D.C. insiders are planning must go if Priebus is to succeed in sabotaging Trump’s revolutionary agenda.

Infowars has established that Priebus is the Chief Leaker in the White House, responsible for feeding the Trump-hating mainstream media that daily dominate the White House news room with “read meat,” including the demeaning leak to the Washington Post that Trump is “isolated,” a “clueless child,” wandering about in a bathrobe (that Trump does not own), who’s presiding over a “White House in disarray.”

Priebus, after ensconcing himself in the seat of power as White House Chief of Staff by promising Trump that he alone could manage renegade GOP leaders in Congress – including House Speaker Ryan and Senate Majority Leader McConnell – must be made to bear the full responsibility for mismanaging the failed rollout of Trump’s temporary immigration ban and for not containing the controversy over Flynn and the Russians.

But for Trump loyalists, who are sick of Priebus packing the White House with GOP establishment toadies and appointing as “acting head” agency chiefs still loyal to President Obama and Hillary Clinton, Flynn’s resignation was the last stray.

Determined to sweep house in a Priebus-created White House virtually devoid of Trump supporters, Trump loyalists have declared war and are demanding Priebus’ scalp.

Priebus has planted his own downfall, ignoring a commitment President-elect Trump made to former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson that Tillerson would have the final say in reviewing the finalists for the top ten ambassador nominations.

Yet, two weeks ago, Priebus violated that agreement by taking to Trump directly a list of 15 names of top GOP donors who coveted the top ambassador appointments as prizes for their contributions to Priebus and the GOP.

Priebus’ downfall may well be his ill-advised attempt to advance the name of Duke Buchan on the list of losers Priebus has pushed Trump to nominate as ambassadors without so much as consulting with Secretary of State Tillerson.

According to the White House insiders, Tillerson was furious when he learned that Trump had approved Priebus’ recommendations, not aware Priebus had bypassed Tillerson in the nomination process. Even worse, without Tillerson’s approval, Priebus has switched on the final vetting process for the top GOP donors on his ambassador list – going so far as to assure Buchan he has Priebus’ personal assurance that Buchan will be nominated as U.S. ambassador to Spain.

Once again, Priebus is setting Trump up for a fall. Just wait until the Trump’s numerous mainstream media enemies – who are still dominating the White House press room – and congressional Democrats realize Buchan is a failed hedge fund manager and serial tax evader who owned a company that was part of a lending syndicate Trump sued.

Consider the facts of Duke Buchan’s checkered business history.

Buchan’s $1 billion Hunter Global hedge fund was a high-flyer until the 2008 financial crisis, when Buchan took unrecoverable losses, forcing him to announce unceremoniously in December 2011 that he was shuttering his firm Hunter Global Investors LP.

Since then Buchan has spent a lot of time trying to evade taxes and not pay bills, claiming he intended to convert Hunter Global into a fund for family investments. Since the collapse of Hunter Global in 2011, Buchan has spent a lot of time trying to evade past debts.

Records that surfaced subsequently show that Hunter Global Investors Offshore Fund Ltd. registered in the Cayman Islands, famous as a destination for tax cheats, was put into “voluntary liquidation” on Dec. 4, 2012, given until Jan. 16, 2013 to resolve all debts before the company was thrown into default. Effectively declaring bankruptcy. Buchan’s active lawsuit against the Cayman Islands company could complicate this situation, if selected as ambassador.

On Jan. 15, 2017, Politico reported Buchan was mentioned in a 2006 Senate report on tax haven abuses that details a federal lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission against billionaire brothers Sam Wyly and Charles Wyly for allegedly hiding $550 million in trading profits by using an “elaborate sham system” of offshore entities. As Politico noted, Buchan was named in the Senate report as a member of the board of directors of a company, Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd. that was allegedly used by the Wyly brothers in the scheme.

Perhaps most shocking fact is that Priebus is asking Trump to back a guy who was an owner of a company called Newcastle Investment Corp that was one of the construction lenders Trump sued in 2008 in a controversy over the financing of a Riverfront Tower that Trump was building in Chicago.

Kevin Madden, a key strategist in Mitt Romney’s losing 2012 presidential campaign and a spokesperson for Buchan, has defended Buchan’s history as an investment manager.

“It’s important to understand that Mr. Buchan does not own companies,” Madden has argued. “His firm invests in publicly traded companies along with thousands of other individual and institutional investors.” Yet, an SEC filing in 2005 listed Buchan as a principal in the formation of Newcastle Investment Corp.

A ProPublica.org analysis of Buchan’s charity, The George and Sarah Buchan Foundation, found the foundation has claimed assets consistently averaging approximately $2 million in each year, with charitable disbursements reaching a high at only $46,269.00 in 2012, making questionable how much charity the foundation is accomplishing.

A 2015 prospectus filed with the SEC by Century Communities, Inc., a corporation engaged in the development, design, construction, and marketing of single-family homes in metropolitan areas in Colorado, Texas, Nevada, and Georgia, documents that Duke Buchan personally, the Buchan Family Trust, and Hunter Global Investors each owned common shares in the company.

The prospectus further shows that Buchan voted the common shares owned by himself and by Hunter Global Investors, with John Flournoy, Buchan’s father-in-law, voting shares held by the Buchan Family Trust – an arrangement suggesting Buchan co-mingled investments between the three Buchan-controlled investors, each with very different federal and state tax requirements.

As if using Cayman Island Tax Shelters and bogus foundations to evade taxes were enough, court records show Buchan has sued a working class town in Dutchess County 12 times to contest his tax bill on a property he owns, even though he has three property tax exemptions that reduce his property’s assessment by over $1 million.

And to top it off, Buchan has tax warrants in the State of New York against his company, Hunter Global Investments, and a tax warrant in Albany County, New York against he and his wife.

Likewise, Priebus has a serial history of having undercut Trump throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign.

In October 2016, as the presidential campaign was entering its final weeks, Priebus, in reaction the controversy over Trump’s lewd comments about women recorded in 2005, redirected RNC funds from Trump’s campaign, spending instead on down-ticket GOP candidates Priebus at that time thought were more likely than Trump to win.