REPORT: Russian Airliner Narrowly Avoids Collision With NATO Fighter Jet

A passenger plane was forced to drop sharply to avoid a mid-air crash with a NATO jet, Russia has claimed.

The commercial propeller aircraft was flying off Russia’s east coast when it was forced into performing the emergency action, according to a security source in the country.

Air traffic controllers spotted the two planes approaching one another as the Russian Aurora Airlines flight – a subsidiary of Aeroflot – was making its way from Sakhalin peninsula to the Kuril Islands, reports in Russia claim.

