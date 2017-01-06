REPORT: Russian Airliner Narrowly Avoids Collision With NATO Fighter Jet

Image Credits: Fedor Leukhin / Wiki.

A passenger plane was forced to drop sharply to avoid a mid-air crash with a NATO jet, Russia has claimed.

The commercial propeller aircraft was flying off Russia’s east coast when it was forced into performing the emergency action, according to a security source in the country.

Air traffic controllers spotted the two planes approaching one another as the Russian Aurora Airlines flight – a subsidiary of Aeroflot – was making its way from Sakhalin peninsula to the Kuril Islands, reports in Russia claim.

