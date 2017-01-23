Report: Secret Service Investigating Madonna White House Comment

The U.S. Secret Service will reportedly open an investigation into Madonna after the singer told demonstrators at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday that she has often thought of “blowing up the White House.”

During a profanity-laced speech at the protest rally in Washington, D.C. Saturday, the 58-year-old “Rebel Heart” singer said she had felt “angry” and “outraged” over Donald Trump becoming the country’s 45th president.

“I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

A spokesman for the Secret Service reportedly told The Gateway Pundit that the agency was “aware” of the singer’s comments and would open an investigation, though the final decision on whether to prosecute would be made by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

