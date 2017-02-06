Report: Starbucks in Saudi Arabia Refuses to Serve Women

A Starbucks coffee shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia reportedly refused to serve women, a claim that the corporate giant was swiftly forced to deny.

A Twitter user by the name of Manar N posted posted an image of a message posted outside the Starbucks which read, “Please no entry for ladies only send your driver to order – thank you.”

“Starbucks star in Riyadh refused 2 serve me just because I’m a WOMAN & asked me 2 send a man instead,” Manar N tweeted.

Under Islamic guardianship laws, women are required to be with male escorts to perform a number of tasks in Saudi Arabia, including voting and opening a bank account. They are also banned from driving.

After the image began to go viral, Starbucks was forced to respond, tweeting, “That was a temporary sign during a store renovation. This store now accommodates all customers in accordance with local law.”

The message posted outside the store contains no information whatsoever about a “renovation” and it is not explained how this would only affect women.

The controversy is particularly ironic given that Starbucks repeatedly likes to virtue signal about its “progressive values,” including a much derided “Race Together” campaign last year in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and a recent vow to hire 10,000 “refugees” as a snub to President Trump’s travel ban.

Don’t expect feminists to kick up much of a fuss over this.

These days, most of them seem to be pre-occupied with wearing vaginas on their heads, praising someone who advocates sharia law and chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

