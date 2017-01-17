Report: U.S. Abortion Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since Row v. Wade

The annual abortion rate in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since the Supreme Court legalized abortion through its landmark Row v. Wade decision over four decades ago, according to a report published Tuesday.

The study by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, representing a 12.5 percent drop from the 1.06 million abortions recorded in 2011. The decline was recorded nationwide, with the exception of six states where abortions rose over the three-year period, the Associated Press first reported.

The report pegged the rate of abortions in 2014—the latest year with recorded date—at 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44, marking the lowest level since abortion was legalized nationally in 1973.

The U.S. abortion rate steadily increased following the Row v. Wade ruling, reaching a peak of 1.6 million abortions in 1990 before it began to decline.

