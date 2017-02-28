Reports: Convicted Terrorist Helping to Organize Upcoming Women's Strike

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images.

A convicted terrorist is reportedly among the organizers of the so-called “Day Without a Woman” strike.

In a letter posted by The Guardian, the female authors – including Rasmea Yousef Odeh – call on women around the world to join them in a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”

But according to the New York Post, the Palestinian Odeh was convicted for her role in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students shopping for groceries at an Israeli supermarket in 1969.

Odeh spent 10 years in prison but then managed to become a U.S. citizen in 2004 by lying about her past.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

No, We Don't Miss You Yet: Bush #43 Flies His Globalist Flag

No, We Don’t Miss You Yet: Bush #43 Flies His Globalist Flag

Globalism
Comments
Trump Invites Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime as Guests for Speech to Congress

Trump Invites Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime as Guests for Speech to Congress

Globalism
Comments

Dutch Donald Trump: Europe Facing Existential Crisis As Billion Muslims Pour In

Globalism
Comments

Judicial Official Let Illegal Immigrant Elude Agents, Says Oregon’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Globalism
Comments

Illegal immigration dropped 27 percent in January: Reports

Globalism
Comments

Comments