Republican Lawmaker Pushes to Abolish Income Taxes

While America awaits details on President Trump’s tax cut plan, one Republican lawmaker from California is proposing to fundamentally change the tax code.

“We are getting rid of the income tax. We are doing something that hasn’t been done in 100 years. We are moving towards a consumption system, to a cash flow system,” Rep. Devin Nunes told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

This would work by subtracting income from expenses and paying a tax on whatever is left over, he said.

“It’s a very simple system, yet it is a dramatic departure from the confusing tax code that we have now,” Nunes said.

