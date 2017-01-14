The establishment is currently devising a multi-faceted plan in order to stop Donald Trump from becoming President of the United States.

With less than one week left until the 2017 presidential inauguration, major moves are being made to inject chaos into the ceremony and to challenge the very legitimacy of Trump’s election victory.

Far left groups and Democrat lawmakers are already preparing and aiding protests that are expected to include tens of thousands of people in D.C. and nationwide.

One of the groups, known as #DisruptJ20, has brazenly announced that it intends to stop the notion of a “peaceful transition of power.”

“We are making the argument that we can ruin the notion that this is a peaceful transition of power,” the group’s leader told the Washington Examiner.

“The first part of the plan involves blocking ‘all of the major ingresses into the city especially from the south,’ meaning that the protesters intend to make entering the District from Virginia an ‘absolute nightmare’ by closing highways and stopping trains headed into the city,” the Examiner adds.

This situation appears even more dire as reports indicate that the head of the National Guard in D.C. will be ordered to step down during the inauguration – a move being called “unprecedented.”

“It doesn’t make sense to can the general in the middle of an active deployment,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Even cyberspace is not safe from leftist assault. The global news-release distribution service PR Newswire on Thursday drew attention to a campaign by Protester.io that called for a “take down” of the White House website on Jan 20.

While violent leftists undoubtedly prepare for clashes on the ground, Democrats on the Hill are attempting to defy the legitimacy of Trump himself.

Democratic Rep. John Lewis said this week that he does not see Donald Trump as a legitimate president, claiming that a Russian “conspiracy” to help him made the results null and void.

“I don’t plan to attend inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in the Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong,” Lewis told NBC.

Lewis joins 10 other Democrats who are refusing to attend the inauguration – selfishly signaling that they also view Trump as an illegal president.

Numerous others including Brian Fallon, the former press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis and many close to Clinton are using the deceptive media to label Trump illegitimate as well.

Even C-grade celebrities are using their platforms to disrupt Trump’s path to the White House.

Rosie O’Donnell, an avowed enemy of Trump, has used Twitter to attempt to garner support for imposing martial law.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

“I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS ‘CLEARED’ OF ALL CHARGES,” O’Donnell wrote.

Meanwhile, the CIA has accused Trump of having secret connections to the Kremlin – similar to the debunked “Trump server” communicating with Russia story – as leaks about nonsensical “Golden Showers” instill even more chaos into the already volatile situation.

To counteract the globalist’s attempts to stop the 45th president, Infowars will be on the ground in D.C. and will broadcast for 14 hours straight to oversee Trump’s legendary inauguration.