RFK Jr: Trump Says He Will Not Back Down From Pharma On Vaccine Safety

From the Q & A of the Kennedy, DeNiro press conference, Robert F Kennedy Jr. relays the meetings and phone calls he has had with president Donald Trump over creating a vaccine safety commission.

Full Press Conference: Robert De Niro & Robert F Kennedy Jr. Offer $100k Vaccine Challenge

Robert De Niro and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a press conference in Washington D.C. to offer $100k to anyone who can prove that mercury in vaccines is safe to administer to children.

Subscribe to Trump Revolution TV on YouTube


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Denver Police Ignore Immigration Officers’ Pleas, Release Alien Before Alleged Murder

Denver Police Ignore Immigration Officers’ Pleas, Release Alien Before Alleged Murder

U.S. News
Comments
College Writing Center Declares American Grammar A ‘Racist,’ ‘Unjust Language Structure’

College Writing Center Declares American Grammar A ‘Racist,’ ‘Unjust Language Structure’

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking! Milo Was Sexually Abused, Not An Abuser

U.S. News
Comments

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Dies in New York

U.S. News
Comments

In Trump’s Volleys, Echoes of Alex Jones’s Conspiracy Theories

U.S. News
Comments

Comments