RFK Jr: Trump Says He Will Not Back Down From Pharma On Vaccine Safety

From the Q & A of the Kennedy, DeNiro press conference, Robert F Kennedy Jr. relays the meetings and phone calls he has had with president Donald Trump over creating a vaccine safety commission.

Full Press Conference: Robert De Niro & Robert F Kennedy Jr. Offer $100k Vaccine Challenge



Robert De Niro and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a press conference in Washington D.C. to offer $100k to anyone who can prove that mercury in vaccines is safe to administer to children.

