Riot Stand Down: Obama to Fire National Guard Chief During Inauguration

Outgoing President Obama is firing the D.C. National Guard chief DURING the inauguration, which could lead to mass riots in D.C. – and threaten the life of President Trump.

Obama ordered that Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz, a key figure overseeing riot control at the inauguration, will be removed from command Jan. 20, 12:01 p.m., just as Trump is sworn in as president.

“It doesn’t make sense to can the general in the middle of an active deployment,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson in response to Obama’s decision.

Well, it does make sense if Obama is trying to cause a National Guard stand down which will allow anti-Trump rioters to wreak havoc on DC.

Schwartz was blindsided by his firing and said he would “never plan to leave a mission in the middle of a battle.”

The situation is reminiscent of the Baltimore riots in which city officials with close ties to the White House ordered police to stand down and give rioters “space” to destroy property, which of course exacerbated the unrest to the benefit of their agenda.

But there’s more protestors expected for the inauguration than there were in Baltimore: radical leftists from all over the world want to make January 20th the most chaotic Inauguration Day in American history.

“Their stated goal is to ‘disrupt’ the Inauguration festivities as much as possible, and they are planning a wide range of ‘actions’ to achieve that stated goal,” journalist Michael Snyder reported. “Some of the more moderate groups are using terms such as ‘civil resistance’ and ‘civil disobedience,’ but others are openly talking about ‘blockades,’ jumping barricades, throwing projectiles and ‘citywide paralysis.’”

