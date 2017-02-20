Robert De Niro on Vaccine Safety: ‘Something’s wrong’

Image Credits: PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images.

Robert De Niro still can’t fully support vaccination.

“Where is the science?” he asked in an interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

“Here’s what we have from all these studies and here’s what they have so it seems like something is not right,” the 73-year-old actor said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared that there is no connection between and vaccines and autism, however according to the interview clip exclusively obtained by Page Six, De Niro — who is the father of an autistic child — has his doubts.

“Who settled it, how is it settled?” he said in regards to the CDC’s claim.

Watch: Check out Infowars’ reports from last week’s vaccine safety conference.


