Robert De Niro Still Wants To Punch Trump In The Face

Image Credits: flickr, jwjensen.

Months after proclaiming his distaste for the 45th president of the United States, Robert De Niro still stands firm on his beliefs. 

And it was on full display when he made an appearance on The View Friday morning to promote his new film The Comedian.

The legendary actor was asked by host Joy Behar about his threat of violence towards then-candidate Trump in October.

De Niro responded: ‘I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd? How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.’

