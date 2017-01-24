Robots Are Taking Over Oil Rigs

Image Credits: Maersk Drilling / Flickr.

The robot on an oil drillship in the Gulf of Mexico made it easier for Mark Rodgers to do his job stringing together heavy, dirty pipes.

It could also be a reason he’s not working there today.

The Iron Roughneck, made by National Oilwell Varco Inc., automates the repetitive and dangerous task of connecting hundreds of segments of drill pipe as they’re shoved through miles of ocean water and oil-bearing rock. The machine has also cut to two from three the need for roustabouts, estimates Rodgers, who took a job repairing appliances after being laid off from Transocean Ltd.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Free Trade Versus "Free Trade"

Free Trade Versus “Free Trade”

Economy
Comments
U.S. auto parts sellers skid after report on Amazon's entry

U.S. auto parts sellers skid after report on Amazon’s entry

Economy
Comments

Trump Targets 3 Agencies With Ambitious Budget Cuts

Economy
Comments

Ford CEO: Meeting with Trump ‘very positive’

Economy
Comments

Study: Obama administration issued $40B in ‘midnight’ regs

Economy
Comments

Comments