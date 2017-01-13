Rosie O'Donnell: I support martial law to delay Trump inauguration

Vocal Trump opponent Rosie O’Donnell says she’d support martial law in order to delay the president-elect’s inauguration.

“FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW — DELAYING THE INAUGURATION — UNTIL TRUMP IS ‘CLEARED’ OF ALL CHARGES,” O’Donnell tweeted Thursday in response to a Twitter user suggesting the U.S. military take control of the government until Trump can prove he has no ties to Russia.

In previous tweets, O’Donnell reiterates her call to delay Trump’s swearing in, telling Donald Trump to release his taxes.

O’Donnell and Trump have clashed for years.

In 2006, Trump lashed out at O’Donnell after she criticized his infidelity and bankruptcies.

“Rosie is a loser,” Trump said at the time. “She’s been a loser for a long time.”

