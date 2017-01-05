Routinely Prescribed Morning Sickness Pill Not Effective

Image Credits: Freestocks.org/Flickr.

A pill routinely prescribed for morning sickness may not be an effective nausea remedy, researchers say – although not all doctors agree.

The warning comes from researchers who conducted a new analysis of a previously unpublished trial that was used to win marketing approval for the drug in the U.S. and Canada.

The drug, pyridoxine-doxylamine, is sold as Diclegis in the U.S. and Diclectin in Canada.

It has been taken by millions of pregnant women since it was developed in the 1970s, researchers note in PLOS One.

An older version of the medicine with an additional ingredient has been used as far back as the 1950s.

