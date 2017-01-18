Russia Allows Edward Snowden to Remain Through 2020

EDWARD SNOWDEN’S EXILE in Russia looks set to continue after authorities in the country reportedly signed off on a new three-year visa for the former National Security Agency contractor.

Snowden, who leaked a trove of documents about NSA mass surveillance programs in 2013, was granted asylum in Russia in August that year. His residency permit was due to expire this year, but on Wednesday, Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, said in a statement that the permit has now been extended to 2020. Kucherena added that in 2018 Snowden will qualify to apply for Russian citizenship.

On Tuesday, President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of another high-profile leaker, Chelsea Manning, who passed hundreds of thousands of U.S. State Department diplomatic cables and other documents to WikiLeaks. But Snowden does not appear to be next on Obama’s clemency list.

A petition with more than a million signatures has urged Obama to pardon the NSA whistleblower. But White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that “Mr. Snowden has not filed paperwork to seek clemency from this administration.” And Obama himself stated last year regarding Snowden that he “can’t pardon somebody who hasn’t gone before a court and presented themselves.”

