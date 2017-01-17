Russia Expects Dialogue with Trump on Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov

Russia expects to have a dialogue with the Trump administration on strategic stability, including on nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov added to reporters that such a dialogue could cover hypersonic weapons, a U.S. missile shield in Europe, space weapons and nuclear testing.

He said that Russia was ready to meet with Donald Trump’s administration to discuss these issues after the U.S. president-elect takes office.

