Russian Ambassador Kislyak Attended Trump Congressional Speech Tuesday – Sat With Democrats…

With all the fake news uproar over Attorney General Sessions meeting with the Russian ambassador, perhaps this photograph provides some ‘nothingburger’ perspective:

Just last Tuesday night Ambassador Kislyak attended President Trump’s speech to a Joint Session of congress.  The Russian ambassador was noted in numerous conversations with Senate Democrats and was seated on the Democrat side of the venue.

Apparently, Kislyak is a regular visitor to the Capitol as noted in this tweet reply from Brit Hume:

brit-hume-2

(link)

Worth noting that Senator Dianne Feinstein is the ranking member of the Senate  Intelligence Committee and one of the key CIA and intelligence community oversight members on the exclusive Gang of Eight:

congressional-intelligence-gang-of-eight-2017

Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight


