A Russian diplomat has been found dead from gunshot wounds at his home, it is reported.

Petr Polshikov, 56, was discovered with a bullet injury to his head at his flat in Moscow’s Balaklavsky Prospekt, according to local media.

The alleged shooting came just hours after the news broke of the assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

Karlov was killed by his police protection officer who screamed “Allahu Akbar” and “Don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria.”

