Russian Embassy: Obama Sanctions Attempt to Restart Cold War

The Russian Embassy in London responded to President Barack Obama’s decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats from the United States by warning that Obama was engaging in “Cold War deja vu”.

Describing the diplomats as “intelligence operatives,” the State Department said it would also close two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. Diplomats have been given 72 hours to leave.

The administration once again failed to produce any hard evidence that Russia was behind any of the hacks that had an impact on the U.S. presidential election, which was lost by Hillary Clinton, the candidate Obama supported.

“President Obama expels 35 (Russian) diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl “American) people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm.,” tweeted the official Russian embassy in London.

President Obama expels 35 ???? diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl ???? people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm. pic.twitter.com/mleqA16H8D — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 29, 2016

The tweet was accompanied by an image of a duck with the word “LAME” written across it.

Meanwhile, Kremlin press-secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Obama’s actions were the manifestation of an “aggressive foreign policy,” but struck a level-headed tone when he added that “there’s no need to rush” with countermeasures.

Some prominent Trump supporters even fear that the move could be a ploy to escalate tensions with Russia so that the President-elect’s inauguration is suspended and Obama stays in power.

“What IF Obama STARTS WAR against Russia, expels operatives, in ORDER TO STAY IN POWER ????” tweeted consultant George G. Lombardi.

What IF Obama STARTS WAR against Russia, expels operatives, in ORDER TO STAY IN POWER ???? via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/ocX2YIWjKa — George G. Lombardi (@georgeglombardi) December 29, 2016

“Sore loser #Obama trying to start a #War with #Russia before trump gets sworn in. Don’t worry Putin, we’ll all be pals come Jan 20,” added entrepreneur Aleks Taldykin.

Sore loser #Obama trying to start a #War with #Russia before trump gets sworn in. Don't worry Putin, we'll all be pals come Jan 20. — Aleks Taldykin (@Captaleks) December 29, 2016

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.