Russian Long-Range Bombers Hit ISIS Targets Near Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Image Credits: Andrey Belenko / Flickr.

Six long-range bombers have flown all the way from Russia to the Syrian governorate of Deir ez-Zor to attack Islamic State targets, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A similar raid was conducted on Saturday.

The Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers flew through Iranian and Iraqi airspace on Monday and conducted airstrikes on the terrorist group’s command centers and weapons stockpiles, the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military said all targets were successfully destroyed.

As in Saturday’s raids, fighter jets from Russia’s airbase in Khmeimim, Syria, were scrambled to protect the bombers in Syrian airspace as they carried out their mission, according to the statement.

Fighting has intensified between IS fighters and government forces in the Deir ez-Zor governorate over the last week, as the Islamist jihadists are dispatching additional troops and weapons there to ready for a major offensive. While IS has managed to win some territory, the provincial capital remains under the control of Damascus.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Mattis Conducts 31 Air Strikes On ISIS In First Day On Job

Mattis Conducts 31 Air Strikes On ISIS In First Day On Job

World at War
Comments
NKorea Places Long-range Nukes on Launchers, Threatens 'nice surprise' for Inauguration

NKorea Places Long-range Nukes on Launchers, Threatens ‘nice surprise’ for Inauguration

World at War
Comments

US Airstrike Wipes Out Dozens of ISIS Terrorists in Libya

World at War
Comments

What’s Really Going On At Guantanamo?

World at War
Comments

Japan Pledges Patrol Boats to Vietnam As Dispute With China Grows

World at War
Comments

Comments