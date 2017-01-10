Russian Scientists Obtain Unique Material to Make Combat Vehicles Invisible

A team of researchers at Moscow’s National University of Science and Technology (NUST MISIS) have come up with a unique metamaterial which can make combat vehicles invisible, the authoritative scientific journal Physical Review wrote.

Metamaterial is a substance engineered to have a property that is not found in nature. It is capable of manipulating electromagnetic waves by blocking, absorbing, enhancing, or bending them to make things invisible.

Metamaterials can be widely used in the development of new types of weapons and the design of supercomputers where conventional electrical signals will make way for photonic ones.

The NUST MISIS team worked closely with colleagues from the University of Crete, Greece. In 2016 Russia and Greece signed a memorandum on cooperation in quantum technology research and joint financing of this work, including the study of metamaterials.

