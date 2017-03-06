Russia's New Weapons Of War: Robots To Take Over For Soldiers?

Russia was preparing to display its military might to the world by showing off its latest weaponry: an updated version of its robot soldiers. The country’s military was expected to fully participate in the upcoming ARMY-2017 International Military-Technical Forum this summer, according to Sputnik News.

While details were scarce, Moscow debuted one of its fleet of military robots at least year’s ARMY-2017. This year’s forum will serve as a stage for Russia to showcase the latest developments it has made for its autonomous weapons of war.

“The advanced development of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Research and Testing Robotics Center will be demonstrated,” Moscow’s equivalent of the Pentagon said in a statement Monday.

The military robots, which have been given such nicknames as “Iron Man” and “Ivan the Terminator,” were expected to be a hot commodity at ARMY-2017, where a number of countries have already expressed interest in the mechanical weaponry, according to Russia Beyond the Headlines.

Read more