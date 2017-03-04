Ryan slams Paul for 'publicity stunt' search for ObamaCare bill

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Friday blasted Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) hunt for House Republicans’ closely held draft bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare as a “publicity stunt.”

“I like Rand, but I think he’s looking for a publicity stunt here,” Ryan told Fox News’ Bret Baier. “The things he described are just not accurate.”

Paul tweeted on Thursday that the ObamaCare legislation was being kept under “lock and key” in a “secure location.” He then went to the House side of the Capitol to try and enter the room where he said the bill was located — with a copier in tow to distribute the draft.

Ryan pushed back on Paul, saying that the draft will be made public once “fine-tuning” is finished. Ryan also reiterated that House Republicans are working on the bill alongside President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to hold a markup of the bill next week.

Read more