Sanders offers bill to allow purchase of prescription drugs from Canada

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other Democratic lawmakers are cranking up the heat on President Trump to address high prescription drug costs.

Sanders introduced a bill Tuesday that would allow the importation of prescription drugs from Canadian pharmacies, as long as they meet certain safety standards.

Trump shouldn’t hesitate to support it, lawmakers said, because he campaigned on the promise to bring down drug prices.

“We’re attacking this problem by focusing on ideas that even President Trump says he supports,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), a co-sponsor of the bill.

