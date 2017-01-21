‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Tweets Barron Trump Will Be America’s ‘First Homeschool Shooter’

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Katie Rich, a writer for Saturday Night Live, launched a personal attack on President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote Friday in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Barron, 10, attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s youngest son has been the victim of personal attacks before.

