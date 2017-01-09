Saudi Marriage Officials Create WHATSAPP GROUP to Encourage Men to Take MULTIPLE Brides

SAUDI marriage officials have created a WhatsApp matchmaking group encouraging young men to marry more than one wife in a bid to cut the number of single women in the desert kingdom.

Organisers of the service said the idea came after they were alarmed at rising divorce rates in the Makkah area and decided to promote polygamy to get men to take multiple brides.

Under Islamic marital law, Muslim men are allowed to have more than one wife at the same time up to a total of four.

But polyandry – the practice of a woman having more than one husband – is not permitted.

