Schumer on Trump's Immigration Order: 'Throw It in the Trash'

Speaking about President Trump’s contested executive action on immigration, “I think he ought to throw it in the trash,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

I think this executive order is so bad and so poisoned, and its genesis is so bad and terrible, that he ought to just throw it in the trash can, and for two reasons.

First reason, it doesn’t really make us safer. It doesn’t focus on the areas where we really need to tighten up. They are, number one, on lone wolves. The last two major terrorist incidents in America didn’t occur through immigrants. They were Americans importuned by the evil ISIS. And no less an authority than John McCain, Republican, has said that this order actually encourages lone wolves.

And the second is something called the visa waiver program. It is very easy to come to America from countries that we have always regarded as friendly. There are, I think, 27 of them.

But these days, there are would-be terrorists who have infiltrated places like Belgium and France. And they can come into this country much more easily than someone who is a refugee from the seven countries the president mentioned. That needs real tightening up.