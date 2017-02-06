Schwarzenegger Wanted to 'Smash' Trump's Face Over Ratings Diss

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger continued his feud with President Donald Trump Monday, telling interviewers that he wanted to “smash his face.”

Speaking with Men’s Journal, the former California governor detailed his reaction to Trump’s recent remarks in which he criticized the actor for low ratings on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

“I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York,’” Schwarzenegger said. “And then we just smash his face into the table.”

“And then I think, ‘We can’t do that, either,’” he added. “I think I have to be above all that and put him on the spot. Don’t get into a stinking contest with a skunk.”

Trump had tweeted in January that Schwarzenegger, who took over as host of the show, had been “destroyed” in the ratings.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump made similar comments Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast when he asked attendees to pray for Schwarzenegger’s ratings.

“The ratings went right down the tubes. It has been a disaster,” Trump said. “I want to just pray for Arnold… for those ratings.”

The actor responded by arguing that the pair should switch jobs “so that people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

“Hey Donald. I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, cause you’re such an expert in ratings,” Schwarzenegger said. “And I take over your job, so that people can finally sleep comfortably again.”