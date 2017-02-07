Science Says Trump WRONG: Americans Will NEVER Tire of ‘Winning!’

Throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump claimed his administration would win so much that Americans would eventually get bored or tired of winning.

At least one doctor says that’s not the case, and points to science claiming the human mind eventually gets used to victory and even begins to crave it.

“Too much of it may desensitize your experience of it,” Massachusetts General Hospital neurologist Dr. Joel Salinas told the Boston Herald. “You can go into junkie mode. The stakes become even higher each time because you want that hit.”

Dr. Salinas explains “competitive domination,” like a drug addiction, activates the “reptilian brain” which controls emotions, instincts and automatic functions such as heart rate, breathing and more.

“This leads to a sense of euphoria, and the area associated with memory makes sure to record it and remind us to seek out that feeling in the future,” reports the Boston Herald.

“It’s a high arousal state that’s pleasant,” Salinas said. “The reward and reinforcement of the brain are involved.”

Studies have shown winning can affect body chemistry by increasing testosterone and adrenaline levels, while losing has the opposite effect. A 2005 study on mice also found that winning fights enhanced the ability of the mice to win future fights.

The science goes directly against one of Trump’s key assertions at various campaign rallies, claiming the American people would eventually grow tired of winning.

“We are gonna win, win, win. We’re going to win with military, we’re going to win at the borders, we’re going to win with trade, we’re going to win at everything,” he said at an NRA convention in May. “And some of you are friends and you’re going to call, and you’re going to say, ‘Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, we can’t win anymore like this, Mr. President, you’re driving us crazy, you’re winning too much, please Mr. President, not so much, and I’m going to say I’m sorry, we’re going to keep winning because we are going to make America great again.”

So as President Trump continues to fulfill each of his campaign promises, there’s one that won’t come to fruition: the American people will never get tired of winning.