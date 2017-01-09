Scientists Accidentally Find a Way to Regrow Teeth

If your teeth develop cavities or begin to rot, dentists will often charge a hefty fee for a filling or other complicated dental procedures–but scientists have stumbled upon a way to make teeth regrow, which could significantly reduce the need for an extended visit to the dentist.

Researchers at the Kings College London in the United Kingdom have discovered that a drug previously used to treat Alzheimer’s can provoke a tooth to create new dentine, therefore filling in holes that would otherwise need filling by an unnatural substance.

Although patients would still need to visit a dentist in order to help their tooth regrow naturally, the procedure wouldn’t be as traumatizing as cavity fillings have been historically.

There would be no need for numbing or even syringes during the process.

In order to receive the treatment, a patient would have small collagen sponges filled with the medication inserted into the damaged tooth.

The sponges eventually dissolve as they stimulate the tooth to regrow naturally.

The process is so simple that even children would no longer be afraid to sit in the dentist chair and have their dreaded cavity filled.

Professor Paul Sharpe, one of the lead authors of the study, stated:

“The simplicity of our approach makes it ideal as a clinical dental product for the natural treatment of large cavities, by providing both pulp protection and restoring dentine. In addition, using a drug that has already been tested in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease provides a real opportunity to get this dental treatment quickly into clinics.”

The medication could also work on severely damaged or infected teeth by helping provide a natural way for patients to heal quickly and effectively.

In the past, if a tooth became damaged enough, it would need to be extracted and the patient would be fitted with a false tooth.

However, this may provide an opportunity for many to keep their natural teeth and keep them in good working order.

The new medication would also reduce the need for repairing fillings should they become cracked or fall out, as this would no longer be an issue when regrown.