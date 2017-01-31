Scientists Create New Kind of Matter: The Time Crystal

Image Credits: storebukkebruse/flickr.

To most people, crystals mean diamond bling, semiprecious gems or perhaps the jagged amethyst or quartz crystals beloved by collectors.

To Norman Yao, these inert crystals are the tip of the iceberg.

If crystals have an atomic structure that repeats in space, like the carbon lattice of a diamond, why can’t crystals also have a structure that repeats in time? That is, a time crystal?

In a paper published online earlier this month in the journal Physical Review Letters, the UC Berkeley assistant professor of physics describes exactly how to make and measure the properties of such a crystal, and even predicts what the various phases surrounding the time crystal should be — akin to the liquid and gas phases of ice.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Travelers Affected By Trump Ban Forced To Unlock Phones, Computers

Travelers Affected By Trump Ban Forced To Unlock Phones, Computers

Science & Tech
Comments
Scientists Discover Oldest Known Human Ancestor

Scientists Discover Oldest Known Human Ancestor

Science & Tech
Comments

Supervolcano ‘worse than Vesuvius’ that Could Kill MILLIONS Across Europe ‘ready to blow’

Science & Tech
Comments

Is the Universe Just a Vast Hologram?

Science & Tech
Comments

38,000-Year-Old Cave Art Found in France

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments